Newsvine

moshawn

About Islamic Center of Cordoba, Cordoba Spain Articles: 5 Seeds: 95 Comments: 2123 Since: Aug 2009

Appearance by B(Boycott).D(Divestment).S(Sanctions) Speakers at Brooklyn College Spurs Protest - (Pro-Israel group tries to censor free speech)

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by moshawn View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sat Feb 2, 2013 5:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Next week, two leading voices of B.D.S., which stands for “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions,” are scheduled to speak at the college at an event cosponsored by a student group and the college’s political science department, prompting a furious response from pro-Israel groups on campus and others who say the department’s sponsorship amounts to tacit endorsement.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor