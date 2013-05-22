The Cold War on British Muslims - Environment of hate and violence fomented by using extremists

In the wake of today's news about a disgusting event in which a British citizen was murdered in cold blood now being portrayed as "Muslim Killing", it is pertinent to see the background of hate being fomented in UK that is of major concern for civilized citizens of the country both Muslims and non Muslims. Before anything else is said, it must be made clear that the act of such killing of innocent unarmed human being is never sanctioned in any way or form in Islam. Anyone who claims to be a Muslim and commits such an act in the name of his religion Islam must be condemned because this person is acting contrary to the real teachings of Islam that strictly prohibit such acts.

While the details of this gruesome act of murder in open daylight publicly by the killers is being broadcast and is under investigation by the police, the right extremists muslin hating groups in UK are already calling for "Beheading Muslim Children" as an act of revenge. Any civilized society will never accept such a behavior or assertions by those who want to kill innocent children.

Here is report on Huffington Post after this incident.

A few years ago an investigative report was published by spinwatch after a through research into anti-Muslim bigotry and hate incidents against Muslims in Britain. The report specifically highlights the tactics used by certain groups for the Creation and Propagation of Anti-Muslim Sentiments in Britain.

The report is a very interesting read and exposes a lot of the underhand and secret tactics which are employed in order to stirr up hatred against Islam and the Muslims. This type of approach only alienates Muslims further and pushes those who are vulnerable into the hands of the extremists and their false ideologies.

Conservative think-tanks help fuel a culture of fear, allowing far-right groups to prosper. By David Miller et. al. David Miller is Professor of Sociology at the University of Strathclyde. He is a director of Spinwatch.org and editor of Powerbase.info. Please download tthe complete report as a PDF File

The report identifies some of the key groups behind the anti-Muslim hate spreading activities.

This is a 70 page report on the role of organizations and think-tanks such as Policy Exchange and Centre for Social Cohesion in stirring sentiments and hatred against Muslims in Britain. The report reveals the sources of funding and the individuals involved with these organizations and highlights the adverse effects upon Muslims in particular.

The report describes the following facts about these organizations

We wrote to Policy Exchange and the CSC requesting, in the interests of transparency, that they disclose its sources of funding. The CSC stated in its response only that it was funded by private donations and has "neither sought nor received public funds". Policy Exchange failed to respond. Nevertheless, our report reveals for the first time the network of individuals and foundations that are bankrolling both think-tanks. Donors identified in the report include the neoconservative Rosenkranz Foundation in the United States, and hardline Zionists such as Stanley Kalms and the late Cyril Stein in the UK. It reveals that both think-tanks share major donors with a number of controversial organisations - including the Association for the Wellbeing of Israel's Soldiers, the Israel-Diaspora Trust (an organisation founded by the late Rabbi Sidney Brichto, a passionate supporter of Israel and scourge of its critics inside and outside the UK Jewish community) and the Anglo-Israel Association, founded in 1949 by the Christian Zionist Sir Wyndham Deedes. His nephew William Deedes became an editor of the Daily Telegraph and, in 2006, wrote an opinion piece entitled: "Muslims can never conform to our ways".

Further the report highlights that