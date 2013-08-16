Newsvine

Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood denies attacks on churches

Fri Aug 16, 2013
Dr Morad Ali, a spokesman for the Freedom and Justice Party, said on Friday that internet pages featuring the party’s logo that justified the assaults were fakes designed to incite sectarian violence. “(The party) stand firmly against any attack — even verbal — against churches,” he said in a statement. “Our revolution is peaceful.”

