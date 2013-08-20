Newsvine

Amnesty International calls for 'impartial' investigations into massacres in Egypt

Amnesty International has called for an impartial and effective investigation into the killings that took place in Egypt over the previous days - "There must be a full, impartial and effective investigation into the shocking loss of life that has taken place in Egypt over the last week, with full accountability for whoever committed or ordered the unwarranted lethal crackdown," said Amnesty International's leaders who gathered in Berlin on Monday.

