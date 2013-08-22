“The interim government has already stained its human rights record – first by breaking its promises to use non-lethal weapons to disperse pro-Morsi sit-ins and allow for the safe exit of wounded and then by justifying their actions despite the tragic loss of lives,” said Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International
Human rights leaders call for action by Egyptian interim military and civilian authorities to stop their human rights violation acts
