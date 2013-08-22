Newsvine

moshawn

About Islamic Center of Cordoba, Cordoba Spain Articles: 5 Seeds: 95 Comments: 2123 Since: Aug 2009

Human rights leaders call for action by Egyptian interim military and civilian authorities to stop their human rights violation acts

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by moshawn View Original Article: Amnesty International
Seeded on Wed Aug 21, 2013 10:40 PM
Discuss:

“The interim government has already stained its human rights record – first by breaking its promises to use non-lethal weapons to disperse pro-Morsi sit-ins and allow for the safe exit of wounded and then by justifying their actions despite the tragic loss of lives,” said Salil Shetty, Secretary General of Amnesty International

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor