The crisis currently hitting Egypt is an open wound evident even to those who do not follow the political fight between an interim government struggling for control and the supporters of a deposed president refusing to admit defeat. It’s seen in the regular violent episodes that leave scores dead, usually on the side of those supporting the reinstatement of President Mohamed Morsi.
Egypt's fate in balance amid warnings of (civil) war - (greater threat is Egypt becoming a failed state under brutal military rule)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Aug 22, 2013 9:23 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment