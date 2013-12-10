Anti-Muslim graffiti scrawled on mosque in Israeli Arab town - National Israel News | Haaretz

A mosque in the Israeli Arab town of Baqa Al-Gharbiyye was defaced before dawn on Sunday, and windows were shattered on several cars parked
nearby. The mosque was scrawled with graffiti declaring "Mohammed is a pig," “mutual responsibility,” and “regards from Boaz and David Chai”, referring to two settlers against whom travel restrictions had been imposed by the commander of the Israel Defense Force's Central Command.
