Israel should allow return of Palestinian refugees | TheHill

The Syria peace conference began last week in Switzerland with over 100,000 Syrians already dead and slim prospects for success. Unpromisingly, Iran was squeezed out of the process by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Some 1,500 Palestinian refugees in Syria’s Yarmouk refugee camp have now been killed or have died during Syria’s proxy war, a disturbing number from starvation. Those able have fled. Palestinians, of course, have a long history enduring persecution; flight is not new to them. Nevertheless, some 18,000 Palestinians remain in dire circumstances. According to a man quoted by CNN, three were recently shot dead in Yarmouk by snipers while gathering grass to eat. The situation is appalling.