Israeli police (and right wing militant zionist with members of knesset) enter holy site of AlAqsa Mosque

Israeli police stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site Tuesday to disperse a violent riot there mere hours before the Israeli parliament was to hold a charged debate over the status of sovereignty over the same site. Zehava Galon, head of the dovish Meretz Party, said Tuesday's riot was a direct result of Feiglin's (Likudist militant extremist Zionist ) "religious provocation." She said her party recognized the right to free worship at holy sites, but not every right had to be realized and at this time doing so would merely enflame the region.