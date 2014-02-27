Israel is morally responsible for what has happened in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, directly and indirectly. First, it bears historical responsibility (1948 Nakba) for the fate of the camp’s residents – Palestinian were natives of land now called Israel who were forced to flee in 1948 with some of their families left behind in present day Israel and present day occupied Palestine.
Save the Palestinians in Syria's Yarmouk refugee camp - Israel should declare that its gates are open for the 20,000 besieged residents to reunite with their families
