The NY Times reveals that among the parties urging Egypt’s military leaders to stand fast against both the Muslim Brotherhood and western interlocutors attempting to negotiate a way out of the impasse in Cairo, were Israel and Saudi Arabia. Both have a common interest: they hate Islamists and see them as among the greatest threats to their regimes. That’s why both lobbied Pres. Obama hard not to end the U.S.’ $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt or to take further harsh action in response to the massacres that have left at least 1,000(s) dead.
Israel (and Saudi Arabia) Encouraged Egypt's Junta to Smash Islamists (Muslim Brotherhood) Tikun-Olam Tikun Olam-תיקון עולם
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Mar 27, 2014 6:24 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment