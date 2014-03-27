Israel (and Saudi Arabia) Encouraged Egypt's Junta to Smash Islamists (Muslim Brotherhood) Tikun-Olam Tikun Olam-תיקון עולם

The NY Times reveals that among the parties urging Egypt’s military leaders to stand fast against both the Muslim Brotherhood and western interlocutors attempting to negotiate a way out of the impasse in Cairo, were Israel and Saudi Arabia. Both have a common interest: they hate Islamists and see them as among the greatest threats to their regimes. That’s why both lobbied Pres. Obama hard not to end the U.S.’ $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt or to take further harsh action in response to the massacres that have left at least 1,000(s) dead.