Newsvine

moshawn

About Islamic Center of Cordoba, Cordoba Spain Articles: 5 Seeds: 95 Comments: 2123 Since: Aug 2009

Israel (and Saudi Arabia) Encouraged Egypt's Junta to Smash Islamists (Muslim Brotherhood) Tikun-Olam Tikun Olam-תיקון עולם

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by moshawn View Original Article:
Seeded on Thu Mar 27, 2014 6:24 AM
Discuss:

The NY Times reveals that among the parties urging Egypt’s military leaders to stand fast against both the Muslim Brotherhood and western interlocutors attempting to negotiate a way out of the impasse in Cairo, were Israel and Saudi Arabia. Both have a common interest: they hate Islamists and see them as among the greatest threats to their regimes. That’s why both lobbied Pres. Obama hard not to end the U.S.’ $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt or to take further harsh action in response to the massacres that have left at least 1,000(s) dead.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor