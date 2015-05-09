Israeli Extremism Will Encourage Global Boycott - NYTimes.com

Israel has elected the most fanatic government in its history. But many Palestinian human rights activists and politicians expect this government, an unpalatable cocktail of right, far-right and fundamentalist Jewish parties, to be the mother of all silver-lined clouds.

This drastic shift to the right cannot, in the short term, bode well for Palestinians languishing under Israel’s regime of oppression. The siege of Gaza, the illegal construction of settlements, especially in Jerusalem, the destruction of Palestinian communities in the Jordan Valley and the Naqab (Negev) will get worse, exacting an even steeper human price.

But Israel’s shedding of democratic pretenses and adoption of unmasked colonial policies will also enhance the already impressive growth of the global, nonviolent, Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (B.D.S.) movement.