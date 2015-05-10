Since seizing the West Bank in 1967, Israel has held full control over all planning matters for both Palestinians and Jewish settlers in an area covering over 60 percent of the territory.
Although settlers can secure building permits with ease, the opposite applies for Palestinians who are forced to build illegally, with Israel bulldozing hundreds of such unauthorised structures every year, rights groups say.
Israel's West Bank housing policy by numbers - Yahoo News
