Israeli Defense Forces Transferred Palestinian Family Land To Illegal Settlement, Govt Reveals

Seeded on Sun May 31, 2015 6:09 AM
The Israel Defense Forces' Civil Administration transferred hundreds of square meters of private land belonging to a Palestinian family to an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank, a government response to a petition filed against the expansion of that settlement showed Tuesday. According to the government, the original land transfer was a mistake that took place decades ago, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

