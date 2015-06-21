New flotilla to Gaza set to sail

Boats carrying pro-Palestine activists arrive in Mediterranean ports ahead of departure to blockaded coastal enclave.

At least three boats carrying pro-Palestine activists are preparing to set sail to Gaza in the latest attempt to break Israel’s blockade against the territory.

Members of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition in Palermo, Sicily, have told Al Jazeera that final preparations are under way, with the boats aiming to reach Gaza before the end of June.

Activist Kalle Ohlsson said the flotilla's main objective was not to bring aid, but to open Gaza's port to allow freedom of movement and trade.