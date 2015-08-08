Ideology behind Jewish terrorism is 'official business' of Israeli government -- Avishai and Blumenthal

What we’re dealing with here are a bunch of young people who are extremely marinated in a political culture in which both religiously and ideologically they view the ancient land of Israel as being theirs by promise… The question is what are the social atmospherics that produces the ideology…. The question is, what are the concentric circles around them?

We have to remember, Ettinger is sort of small potatoes. The Kahanist movement in the Israeli right is a kind of side show. I mean, you had a member of the Israeli right assassinate an Israeli prime minister 20 years ago this fall. And by the way if you take polls in Israel, somewhere between a quarter to a third of Israelis want to see the assassin freed. So you have a pretty large number of people in the country who are quite sympathetic to the ideology of these settlers even if they would never endorse an act of terror like this….